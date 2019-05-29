Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan satellite rights sold to Sun TV for 11 crores!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 10.30 pm May 29 2019, 10.30 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is currently basking in the critical success of his latest release Super Deluxe. While the actor is busy with several projects, it is already known that he has wrapped up the first schedule of his next project with director Vijay Chander. This film titled Sanga Thamizhan will reportedly see him playing dual roles! The shooting of the first schedule was recently canned in Hyderabad last month and in the second schedule, Nivetha Pethuraj will be joining the sets as she is the lead actress. Now, we have some more interesting updates for you! The film’s satellite TV rights have been acquired by Sun TV for a whopping price!

According to our source, “Sanga Thamizhan’s TV rights have been bought by Sun TV for Rs 11 crores. This is the highest ever the actor’s film has earned from satellite rights.” Well, it may be because of Vijay Sethupathi’s constant winning streak that more and more people want to invest in his films. Touted to be a family entertainer, this film will have Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj playing the female leads. The dialogues of the film have been penned by Vijay Chander himself and reports state that the film will be an intense one! Expectations are sure high from the actor after Super Deluxe so it will be interesting to see whether he lives up to these expectations or not.

The film will have music by Vivek-Mervin of Gulaebaghavali fame and Velraj as the cinematographer. The first look is already out and there Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting a thick moustache, with a rustic look. The actor will be making his debut in the Telugu film industry with the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, this year. He will also be sharing screen space with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in this movie. This film is directed by Surendar Reddy and produced by Ram Charan Teja under his banner - Konidela Production Company.