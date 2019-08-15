In Com Staff August 15 2019, 7.07 pm August 15 2019, 7.07 pm

One of the busiest actors for a number of years now is Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. He just seems to be floating from one project to the next with absolutely no breaks in between. Despite having four releases already in 2019, including his Malayalam Cinema debut in Marconi Mathai, Vijay Sethupathi has a long line up of movies getting ready to release soon and yet another long list of movies he is currently working in. It was reported some time back that one of his upcoming projects is with Vaalu and Sketch fame director Vijay Chandar and that this project had been titled Sanga Thamizhan. The teaser of this movie was unveiled a short while ago and it promises quite a lot!

Produced by P Bharathi Reddy under the reputed Vijaya Productions banner, Sanga Thamizhan also stars Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Pethuraj, John Vijay, Soori and Nasser, among others. This teaser gives a glimpse of a massy, intense Vijay Sethupathi who mouthes a powerful punch dialogue and sends some baddies flying in different directions with his action skills. This movie went on floors in February early this year and is reportedly eyeing an October release. Recently, Sanga Thamizhan was in the news when it came to light that the TV giant Sun Network had bagged the satellite rights of this movie.