Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakaathi sandwiched between Sarkar and 2.0?

Vijay Sethupathi has hit a purple patch recently with the back to back successes of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the recent 96. His performances in both the films were appreciated and he has proven his versatility yet again. After the failure of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and Junga earlier in the year, the Makkal Selvan has most certainly made a strong comeback at the box-office.

Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakaathi is up for release in November. Trade sources say that the film will come out on November 16th, 10 days after Sarkar (November 6) and 13 days ahead of the release of the grandiose 2.0 (November 29).

Vijay Sethupathi would be seen as an old man in Seethakaathi and his prosthetic makeup for the film is already being discussed by movie buffs with much interest. He is said to be playing a theatre actor in the film. It will be an extended cameo appearance but the impact of the character would be felt throughout the film, says a source close to the unit.

Seethakaathi is directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who delivered the memorable comedy Hit Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom back in 2012. Director Arun Vaidyanathan's Passion Studios has produced the film.