Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakathi lands in trouble for skipping the release date!

Take any press meet or event that happens in Kollywood these days, there is invariably a sign of severe criticism and brickbats being thrown at Vishal and the TFPC, who have ostensibly failed to make the industry a better place for small films to survive. In addition to this, there are many films which have not arrived on the release date they have been allotted. To fight the situation, TFPC now aims to introduce stiff penalties for films and producers who break the rules.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakathi is one film which is now falling into trouble. As per sources close the TFPC, the team was given the date of December 14th to release their film but they went ahead with December 20th as their date. Thrown off by the decision, TFPC has pitched a letter to other operational organisations asking them not to cooperate with the producers of Seethakathi.

From the recent past, Vijay Antony’s Thimiru Pudichavan is another film which is facing the bite, after skipping its allotted Diwali release and only arriving on November 16th.

The TFPC is thereby looking at the option of issuing a red card to Vijay Antony and Seethakathi’s producers, to prove a point and ensure that others do not repeat the same mistake hereon.