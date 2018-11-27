image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakathi lands in trouble for skipping the release date!

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi’s Seethakathi lands in trouble for skipping the release date!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 27 2018, 11.09 am
back
EntertainmentregionalSeethakathiTFPCVijay SethupathiVishal
nextWill the Bigg Boss - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal success story be repeated?
ALSO READ

2.0: Akshay Kumar is in a complete awe of his own avatar

Ranveer Singh: Here’s a look at how Singh became Simmba

RRR: Rajamouli’s next set in the pre-independence era?