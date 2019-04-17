image
  3. Regional
Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh release date preponed by 13 days?

Regional

Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh release date preponed by 13 days?

Sindhubaadh was earlier slated to release on May 16

back
SindhubaadhSU Arun KumarVijay SethupathiYuvan Shankar Raja
nextQuickies 17th April 2019: Bharat new poster, Atif Aslam's song removed from Ajay Devgn's film, Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala and more...

within