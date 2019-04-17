Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh release date rescheduled by 13 days?

Lmk April 17 2019, 8.05 pm April 17 2019, 8.05 pm

There are some changes in the release date plans of some noteworthy films which are slated to hit the screens in May. One of these films is action thriller Sindhubaadh starring Vijay Sethupathi, his son Surya and Anjali in the lead roles. This film is directed by SU Arun Kumar and has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is also one of the producers of the film. Sindhubaadh was earlier slated to release on May 16 and the team had even released an official poster with this date.

But the latest buzz in trade circles is that Sindhubaadh will hit the screens on May 3, 13 days in advance. We have to wait for an official announcement from the makers to confirm this buzz. Sivakarthikeyan’s Mr Local which was earlier slated to release on May 1 has apparently been pushed to May 17. The window between the two films is quite sizable and there is no question of the two eating into each other’s business!

Vijay Sethupathi and his son Surya play petty thieves in Sindhubaadh and the prospect of seeing the two sharing the screen space is quite exciting for movie buffs. Sindhubaadh marks director Arun Kumar’s third film with the hero after Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and the well-received cop story Sethupathi. From a cop to a thief, it’s going to be a marked change for the ‘Makkal Selvan’. After impressing one and all as a transgender in Super Deluxe, Sindhubaadh will showcase Vijay Sethupathi in a far more massy, mainstream avatar. His hardcore fans are particularly excited for this one.