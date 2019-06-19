In Com Staff June 19 2019, 4.25 pm June 19 2019, 4.25 pm

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sindhubaadh, directed by SU Arunkumar, is slated for a release this Friday - the 21st of June. But it looks like the release might not happen. Regarding this subject, we had already carried a news story earlier. This film is produced by Rajarajan for K Productions and there is a case filed against him and his production house. This case filed by Arka Media Works is regarding a payment settlement issue for the film Baahubali: The Conclusion, as K Productions had distributed the movie in Tamil Nadu. According to Arka Media Works which bankrolled Baahubali: The Conclusion, K Productions will have to pay them Rs. 17.6 crores, which they had not done yet. Therefore, they obtained a stay order for the release of Sindhubaadh and also Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, early in the month of May. As of now, unless the dues are paid, they cannot release the film.

Since K Productions are going full throttle to release Sindhubaadh, Arka Media works once again sought the intervention of the court in this subject. The Telangana High Court has ordered a status quo on the release of the film Sindhubaadh. As per the legal notice from Arka Media Works, the status quo of the order passed on the 8th May 2019, by the court remains and it has not been vacated. This means that the position as of the 8th of May continues and Sindhubaadh cannot be released unless K Productions clear their dues.