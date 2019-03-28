Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh to arrive much earlier than expected?

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 12.55 pm March 28 2019, 12.55 pm

The first teaser of Sindhubaadh impressed fans of Vijay Sethupathi and common audiences alike, as it looked like the perfect film for the summer season. Touted to be a family entertainer with a generous dose of thrill elements, it marks the third combination of the actor and director Arunkumar, after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi. Industry sources first indicated that the film would see the light of the day only in May, but it looks like the makers of Sindhubaadh have quietly prepared the film, and are on the verge of surprising the audiences by announcing the film’s release for the 11th of April!

If it does take place, it would be Vijay Sethupathi’s second release within a space of two weeks, as the actor is ready with Super Deluxe which hits the screens on Friday. However, it would not be similar cards faced up for the audiences as Super Deluxe is more of an experimental outing while Sindhubaadh belongs to the commercial space.

Sindhubaadh features Anjali as the heroine, marking her next outing with Vijay Sethupathi following Iraivi. The actor’s real life son Suriya too has made his acting debut as his on-screen son, with the duo interestingly playing petty thieves on screen. Sindhubaadh has the musical advantage of Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is said to have come up with some peppy tunes which will be unveiled over the course of the next few days. With the election window rushing in, it looks like many producers are in a hurry to release their films. If Sindhubaadh is indeed going ahead as per the plan, the makers have to pull up their socks and present an innovative campaign to bring up the buzz for the film. Let’s wait and watch!