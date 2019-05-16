Vijay surprises latest addition to Thalapathy 63 cast Amritha Aiyer with a birthday cake!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 7.42 pm May 16 2019, 7.42 pm

Thalapathy 63, directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment, is turning out to have a huge star cast with new names being added to the roster, every single day! Vijay and Nayanthara play the lead pair in this movie, which also has Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Vivekh, Daniel Balaji and Anandaraj in supporting roles. Later, it was revealed that Reba Monica John, Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, and Robo Shankar's daughter had been roped in to play football players in the movie. Now, we hear that the latest addition to this ensemble cast is Amritha Aiyer, who was earlier seen in movies like Kaali and Padaiveeran.

We hear that Thalapathy Vijay gave Amritha a pleasant surprise on the sets! Talking about this, our source close to the movie's unit says, "Amritha Aiyer, who is the latest to join the Thalapathy 63 team, had her birthday on Tuesday (May 14). As a major surprise for Amritha, Thalapathy Vijay had ordered a cake and it was cut on the sets to celebrate her birthday! She was ecstatic and jumping with joy." Most of us have heard of Thalapathy Vijay's sweetness and this incident only adds to these stories behind the loveable star.

Amritha Aiyer also made her foray into Kannada cinema, playing the female lead in a movie with Vinay Rajkumar - grandson of the legendary actor Rajkumar. The Thalapathy 63 unit is currently canning some montage sequences for a song at Gokulam Studios, in Chennai. Thalapathy Vijay is said to be playing the role of the Tamil Nadu Women's football team's coach. This movie has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by GK Vishnu with Ruben handling the editing. The makers are looking to release the movie for this year's Deepavali.