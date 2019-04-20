image
  3. Regional
Vijay Thalapathy lifts me up whenever there is a lag in my career, say Sriman

Regional

Vijay Thalapathy lifts me up whenever there is a lag in my career, say Sriman

back
Kamal Haasan’s PanchathanthiramSethuSrimanSuriya’s Aayutha EzhuthuVijay’s PokkiriVikram
nextAllu Arjun feels Jersey is by far Nani's career best

within