Vijay Thalapathy lifts me up whenever there is a lag in my career, say Sriman

Sriman is a character artist who has done a wide variety of roles in Tamil and Telugu film industry. Some of his prominent films include Vikram’s Sethu, Kamal Haasan’s Panchathanthiram, Suriya’s Aayutha Ezhuthu, Vijay’s Pokkiri and many others. However, if a top recall is asked of a viewer about Sriman in films, it would undoubtedly be Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana series. The actor had essayed the role of Lawrence’s elder brother in the series and captured audiences with his humorous performance.

Talking in a recent media interaction about his journey in the film industry and reminiscing about his films and actors, Sriman has fond things to say about Thalapathy Vijay and the film Pokkiri where the duo worked together. He says, “We all knew when we were working in the film, that Pokkiri would be a grand success. There was a gap of around six to seven months before Pokkiri for Vijay sir. If you keenly observe, you will realize that after Pokkiri, there was a marked variation in Vijay sir’s performance. Children started liking Vijay after Pokkiri”.

Elaborating on the bond between Vijay and him, Sriman stated, “Vijay sir and I share such a beautiful friendship off screen which you can perceive on screen. Our dialogues in Pokkiri were given to us but the closeness between us made our interaction on screen very natural. He personally likes me a lot. He is one of those good friends who would lift me up whenever there is a lag in my career and put me on track”. Sriman is right now basking in the plaudits that are coming his way after the release of Kanchana 3.