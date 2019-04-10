Vijay to play a women's team football coach in his next film

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 7.59 pm April 10 2019, 7.59 pm

Thalapathy 63 has been the talk of the town right from the time it was announced! This movie, directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment, began with a pooja on January 21st and the team shot non-stop for a lengthy first schedule in locations in and around Chennai. The movie began taking gigantic proportions with a burgeoning star cast which has Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Kathir, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj and a number of other leading stars. Recently, it was also announced that young heroines Reba Monica John and Indhuja had also been roped into this movie. It is well known that this movie is based on football and there had been a lot of speculations that it was based on women's football. We now have several exclusive updates on Thalapathy 63!

Our inside source close to the Thalapathy 63 unit reveals, "Vijay is playing the role of a football coach. He will be coaching the Tamil Nadu women's football team!" Earlier, it was revealed that Vijay is a sportsman from a fishing background in this movie. However, judging by the recent updates, it looks like Vijay will go on to become the coach of a women's football team due to some situations. After completing the first schedule, Vijay took a short vacation for a week to China, with his family. He has since returned and begun shooting for the second schedule, which is progressing rapidly.

Recent updates state that a massive football stadium set is being constructed and that this schedule will happen for over fifty days. We had also earlier revealed that a couple of scenes involving a Gurugram Police station set were shot in a location near Royapettah. This scene also involved a bomb blast sequence and had Vijay clashing with the Delhi Police. This movie has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben with art by Muthuraj. It is scheduled to hit screens for Deepavali, this year! Watch this space for more exclusive updates...