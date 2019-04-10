Vijay TV bags the satellite rights of Prabhu Deva's Pon Manickavel

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 7.50 pm April 10 2019, 7.50 pm

Pon Manickavel is the name of an upcoming film which is directed by newcomer Mugil Chellappan. The film is about the cop Pon Manickavel who is known for dealing with idol theft cases across various temples in Tamil Nadu. Even after his retirement, he had been called by Madras High court to serve for one year as a special officer to probe and complete the idol theft case. He had also nabbed popular socialites Ranvir Shah and Kiran Rao who have been linked with the idol case.

The film Pon Manickavel is about the life of this fearless IPS officer and Prabhu Deva plays the titular role. The project is bankrolled by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak. The film is completed and ready for release. Our sources shed light on the satellite rights of this film. They say, “The satellite rights of Pon Manickavel have been bagged by Vijay TV”. The satellite and digital rights of a film have become an important part in a film’s business which helps the producer big time. In that sense, producers of Pon Manickavel should be glad that Vijay TV has bought the rights of their film.

Pon Manickavel features Nivetha Pethuraj as Prabhu Deva’s arm candy. This is the first time that the dancing sensation does a cop role. Veteran actor Prabhu, Professor Gnanasambandam and late director Mahendran play important roles. Baahubali Prabhakar plays a negative role. Yesteryear comedian Nagesh’s grandson Bijesh essays the role of cop PC Muthu, an interesting and a funny character. D Imman has scored music while Abhinandan Ramanujam has handled camera work. Sreekar Prasad will be editing it.