In the film industry, it has been a prestigious matter to don the Khaki. When an artist plays a cop role, he is said to have arrived in the industry. There are many actors who ace the role of a strict and diligent cop. Captain Vijayakanth is someone who has donned the police uniform in many films like Dharmam Vellum in 1989, Maanagara Kaaval in 1991, Sathriyan in 1992, Thaay Mozhi in 1992, Sethupathy IPS in 1994, Veeram Velanja Mannu in 1998 and Vallarasu in 2000. Hence it comes as no surprise that his son Shanmuga Pandian will also be doing a cop role in his next film, which is yet to be titled.

Shanmuga Pandian has done two films till now, which are Sagaaptham and Madura Veeran, but both did not register well at the box office. He is also said to have started a film called Thamizhan Endru Sollu but for reasons best known to the team, the film appears to have been shelved. However, the young man has begun his next under the direction of debutant G Boopalan, who was an assistant with director Siva. When asked why he chose Shanmuga Pandian for his film, Boopalan says, “My story required someone tall and a well-built youngster in his early 20s, to play the lead. Shanmuga Pandian perfectly fits the bill and therefore I chose him. I didn't have any other options in mind.” The director also vouches that his film will be a tribute to the police community. “After watching the film, every person would want to become a police, like the lead character”, he says.