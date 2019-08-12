Mahesh Babu fans were disappointed with his 25th film, Maharshi, but their anticipation levels for his next are very high. As already known, the actor has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for his next which has been titled Sareileru Neekevvaru. It is also known that Mahesh Babu will be seen doing the role of an army officer for the first time in this film. His character name was also revealed by the director after a leaked image from the sets went viral on the Internet. Now, the director has shared the news that Vijayashanthi has joined the sets of the film!
The director shared a photograph of the veteran actress from the sets and wrote that nothing has changed even after 13 years. According to him, she has the ‘same discipline, same attitude, and the same dynamism.’ He finished the post by welcoming her on-board. The shoot is currently on in Nalsar Law College in Hyderabad and reportedly the makers are canning important scenes with Vijayashanthi. Reports state that she will be playing the role of a college professor and for that, she will be seen wearing spectacles and sporting a grey-haired look. It has also been said that the actress will be shooting scenes with Mahesh Babu soon. Though it is not known yet what relationship the two will share on it will be interesting to see their chemistry on-screen.
Check out Anil Ravipudi's tweet:
While Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this film, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Rajendra Prasad will be seen in crucial roles. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi and backed by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for a Sankranti release in 2020. Many leaked pictures from the sets have shown Mahesh Babu in the military attire and we must say he looks absolutely perfect! Let's see how the film turns out to be…