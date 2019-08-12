In Com Staff August 12 2019, 3.48 pm August 12 2019, 3.48 pm

Mahesh Babu fans were disappointed with his 25th film, Maharshi, but their anticipation levels for his next are very high. As already known, the actor has teamed up with director Anil Ravipudi for his next which has been titled Sareileru Neekevvaru. It is also known that Mahesh Babu will be seen doing the role of an army officer for the first time in this film. His character name was also revealed by the director after a leaked image from the sets went viral on the Internet. Now, the director has shared the news that Vijayashanthi has joined the sets of the film!

The director shared a photograph of the veteran actress from the sets and wrote that nothing has changed even after 13 years. According to him, she has the ‘same discipline, same attitude, and the same dynamism.’ He finished the post by welcoming her on-board. The shoot is currently on in Nalsar Law College in Hyderabad and reportedly the makers are canning important scenes with Vijayashanthi. Reports state that she will be playing the role of a college professor and for that, she will be seen wearing spectacles and sporting a grey-haired look. It has also been said that the actress will be shooting scenes with Mahesh Babu soon. Though it is not known yet what relationship the two will share on it will be interesting to see their chemistry on-screen.

Check out Anil Ravipudi's tweet:

After 13 years.. It's make up time for Vijayashanthi garu.. Nothing has ever changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on-board @vijayashanthi_m garu 😊 #SarileruNeekevvaru pic.twitter.com/xM69EgjP9c — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 12, 2019