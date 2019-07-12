In Com Staff July 12 2019, 5.27 pm July 12 2019, 5.27 pm

Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil is currently the biggest talk of the town. It is by now very well-known that the actor’s next big release is with director Atlee and it is being called Bigil. The film will see Nayanthara as the lead actress and it will also see Vijay in double roles. While he will be seen as a father, he will also be seen as the son. The posters also gave us a clear idea that the film will be based on a sports background. Now, rumour mills were abuzz that the audio launch of the film would be on Independence Day, that is on August 15. But, when we spoke to our sources, they completely denied it.

Our sources close to the film’s development told us, “The rumour regarding the audio launch has absolutely no truth in it. The makers have not yet decided a date for the same.” Well, we hope this clears up all those doubts! According to reports, the film’s shoot is going on at a very fast pace and more than half the shoot has been completed. We also recently got to know that Vijay will be a crooning a song in the film. The song, which is called 'Verithanam', has been composed by none other than the music maestro AR Rahman. This has obviously increased the hype surrounding the film.