Vijay's Sarkar gets a green signal, to release in Diwali

Releasing a Tamil film is a tougher job than making it. The fight for a proper release date is getting harder and harder with the passing week, and with such good content-oriented films in the pipeline, there's a lot of traffic. And now, the Tamil Film Producer's Council has a set of rules that need to be followed in order to get the right date. The film has to get a signed letter from the TFPC with the date it has applied for, in order to have a smooth release in theatres.

While many films have abided by the rules, very few have like Tamizh Padam 2 have gone against the tide. But to everybody's delight, Vijay's Sarkar has already got the green light from the TFPC, confirming it's grand Diwali release for the 6th of November. The film is the first in the list to arrive with such a confirmation, and will set a good example for others to follow henceforth.

Suriya's NGK was the other film which was initially planned as a Diwali release. But unfortunate incidents such as director Selvaraghavan falling sick and the postponement of few shoot schedules hampered the process. The film has now been indefinitely pushed.

However, trade pundits indicate that Sarkar will surely not be the only release for the Diwali festive. Gautham Menon's Enai Nokki Paayum Thoatta starring Dhanush was the other film to announce the release date as Diwali on the last day of shoot, but thereafter, there has been no noise. A couple of other films such as Jayam Ravi's Adangamaru and RK Suresh's Billa Pandi are also vying for the same date.