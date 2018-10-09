Vijay's Sarkar is next only to Rajinikanth's Kabali here

We had reported recently that the Kerala theatrical rights of Vijay's Sarkar have been sold for a new record price (for a Tamil film in the state) of 8.1 CR. The latest on Sarkar's trade front is from Karnataka.

The Karnataka theatrical rights of the film have been bagged by Sri Gokul Films for a whopping 8 CR, including print and publicity. This is the highest ever rate for a Thalapathy Vijay film and the 2nd highest ever in Karnataka for a Tamil film after Rajinikanth's Kabali. Kabali had fetched 10 CR for its Karnataka rights.

It must be noted that Vijay's recent blockbuster Mersal had a theatrical share of 7 CR in Karnataka. Sarkar must now go higher than Mersal if it has to please its buyers there.

Sri Gokul Films had earlier released blockbusters like Kabali, Vedalam and I in Karnataka. They will be looking to add more blockbuster to their kitty with Sarkar.

In other news from Sarkar, there are whispers in the industry that the team is looking to release the long-awaited teaser on October 19th. The release of the film is less than a month away, on November 6.