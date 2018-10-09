image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Vijay's Sarkar is next only to Rajinikanth's Kabali here

Regional

Vijay's Sarkar is next only to Rajinikanth's Kabali here

LmkLmk   October 09 2018, 6.31 pm
back
EntertainmentKabaliRajinikanthregionalSarkarThalapathy Vijay
nextDouble delight: Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay to team up next!
ALSO READ

Nayanthara breaks new grounds with her next, Airaa!

Donald Trump has got Bad Blood against Taylor Swift

Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Had sued him for Rs 1 crore for calling 'drug user'