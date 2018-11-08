Vijay's Sarkar lands in new controversy, TN law minister condemns it for 'instigating violence'

South Indian actor Vijay’s Sarkar finally hit the screens on November 7 and has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The movie, however, has also been muffled in a couple of controversies. Tamil Nadu Law Minister C.V. Shanmugam on Thursday claimed that the movie ‘attempts to instigate violence in the society’ and even compared it to a terrorist instigating people for violence.

“Through this movie, an attempt is made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence. It attempts to pull down a democratically elected government. We will take action against the actor and the team,” said Shanmugam.

The film has also garnered criticism over certain scenes from Tamil Nadu's information and publicity minister Kadambar C Raju. He accused the film of taking digs at the ruling party and for allegedly attacking the welfare schemes set by the government.

"There are a few scenes in the film which give room for political misgivings. This is not good for a growing star like Vijay,” stated Raju.

“I will consult with the chief minister (Edappadi K Palaniswami) to decide on next course of action,” he added.

The film previously landed into trouble after writer Varun Rajendran alleged that the story was a copy from Sengol. The issue was later settled out of court.