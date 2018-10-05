Vijay's Sarkar sets a new record in Kerala

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge market pull in Kerala. All his big blockbusters like Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri and Mersal did rousing business in Kerala as well. The Kerala release rights of his upcoming film, Sarkar have been sold for a whopping Rs 8.1 crore to Amour Films. This is a new record price for a Tamil film in the state, and also includes GST and the Malayalam dubbed version's satellite rights.

Vijay recently impressed one and all when he donated a sum of Rs 70 lakh, through his fan clubs, towards Kerala flood relief efforts. This gesture of his is sure to result in a positive impact when Sarkar releases.

Sarkar will have a massive release on Diwali day. Recently, the Telugu dubbed version's release rights for AP and TS, were also sold for a good rate. The film is similarly expected to fetch great pre-release sums in all the release markets.

Mersal's producers Sri Thenandal Films had initially bagged the worldwide theatrical release rights of the film for more than 100 CR from the producers Sun Pictures. They are now selling the individual territories and raking in the moolah.