Vijay's team from Atlee's next play an important football match against Manipur women's team!

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 6.11 pm April 15 2019, 6.11 pm

Thalapathy 63 directed by Atlee is in its 50-day schedule right now with the unit filming a football match sequence in the massively erected set in the outskirts of Chennai. As reported by us earlier, Vijay essays a football coach to Tamil Nadu Women’s Football team. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Vijay 63 boasts of a stellar cast in the form of Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Indhuja, Reba Monica John and others. Academy Award winner A R Rahman is scoring music for this commercial entertainer.

We have some interesting update on the film’s shooting. Our sources say, “Thalapathy 63 unit shot a football match scene recently. This match was between the teams of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Women’s Football”. Vijay was cheering Tamil Nadu team while Vivek and Yogi Babu were playing his deputies. In addition to this, there were a few images from the shooting spot which were doing its rounds. They include that of an opening ceremony of Senior Women’s National Football Championship organized by FIFA and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the film. From these images leaked on the internet, it looks quite evident that Tamil Nadu team, under Vijay's coaching, played a match against the Manipur team.