In Com Staff July 14 2019, 6.37 pm July 14 2019, 6.37 pm

Chiyaan Vikram is busy with the promotions for his upcoming movie Kadaram Kondan, with director Rajesh M. Selva, of Thoonga Vanam fame. Recently, it was reported that Vikram's next film - his 58th, would be with director Ajay Gnanamuthu who has given successive hits with his first two ventures - Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal. This upcoming project, going with the working title #Vikram58, is touted to be yet another thriller from the young director. Reports suggest that the pre-production work is on in full swing and that the movie will go on floors by August, of 2019. There is quite an interesting update from this movie's team, now!

It has come to light that #Vikram58 will have music by the Oscar Award-winning Mozart of Madras - AR Rahman! This movie, which is being jointly produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Viacom 18, is expected to hit the screens in April 2020! AR Rahman has earlier composed for Vikram's career blockbusters like Raavanan with director Mani Ratnam and Shankar's magnum opus I! The first look poster of this movie was released a while back and it set off quite a buzz as there appeared to be several layers to Vikram's character and with Ajay Gnanamuthu's track record, we can expect quite an electrifying movie on screens.

Here's Ajay Gnanamuthu's tweet: