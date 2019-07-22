In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.32 pm July 22 2019, 7.32 pm

The gorgeous Priya Bhavani Shankar should be on cloud nine for sure. The beautiful actress is a part of many plum projects. We had earlier reported that she has signed up for director Shankar’s magnum opus - the Lyca Productions project Indian 2, featuring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jammwal, Aishwarya Rajesh and others. Now, the young lady has also signed on the dotted line for a film that has Chiyaan Vikram as the hero, under the direction of Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu, with the Academy Award winning music composer AR Rahman. This has come as a pleasant surprise for all the fans of Priya.

Shedding light on this project, our sources stated, “Priya Bhavani Shankar has indeed signed on the dotted line in Vikram 58 and she would be paired with the Pithamagan actor. The film will start rolling from next month. Since Priya is commencing shooting for the Kamal starrer Indian 2 from August, she would be joining the sets of Vikram 58 from September or October.” Vikram 58 will be an action thriller and will be a trilingual being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. To be produced by Viacom 18 and Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studios, this project will have Sivakumar Vijayan cranking the camera. The dialogues for this film are written by Vijayendra Prasad and the film will be shot in Europe and Ghana, as per reports.