Kadaram Kondan will be Vikram’s next release, coming to the screens this 19th of July. Produced by Kamal Haasan for his Raaj Kamal Films International along with Ravindran of Trident Arts, Kadaram Kondan also features Kamal Haasan’s second daughter Akshara Haasan and Nasser’s son Abi Haasan, who is making his film debut. Ghibran has composed music for this action entertainer, which is directed by Rajesh M Selva, a protégé of Kamal Haasan. The film’s trailer launch was a grand affair which had the Ulaganayagan appreciating Chiyaan Vikram to the moon. Right now, Vikram, as part of the promotional campaigns, has been meeting media at regular intervals. While talking about his role in Kadaram Kondan, the Sethu actor also compares it with his Gautham Menon film Dhruva Natchathiram.

On his role in Kadaram Kondan, Chiyaan says, “Like in my every film I try to do something different. In Kadaram Kondan also, I have attempted something different, the beefed-up body, the tattoos, and the hairstyle. The character will be unpredictable and the audience will not be able to slot my role in any groove.” Further on, he compares his role in the Rajesh Selva directorial to that of Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram. He says, “While Dhruva Natchathiram happens over a period of a couple of months, Kadaram Kondan is about incidents that happen in a day. While both are stylish characters, my role in KK is more menacing. He is somebody in absolute control. On the other hand, both are fast-paced, international looking films."

Vikram is not active on social media, as he feels the negativity of it is not good. He says, "Even if there are a hundred good things to say, there are at least a few people who say bad things about you. And those two things can affect you for life. So why bother allowing it?" Vikram right now has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and RS Vimal's big-budget film - Mahavir Karna, which is actually a Hindi film but will be dubbed in as many as 32 languages.