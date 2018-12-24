Vikram Kumar banishes rumors on Nani co-authoring his next!

For the past one week, there have been a lot of reports flowing around that actor Nani is working on the script along with Vikram Kumar for their upcoming Telugu flick which is about to go on floors in February. However, the director himself has trashed the news as a rumor, saying that he is the sole writer for the film. Vikram will be completing the final version of the script by January, the same time at which Nani would be getting done with his ongoing cricket-based drama Jersey.

As the script work is still in progress, the director has put the casting process on hold with full attention to the paperwork. Though Tollywood birdies had come out saying that Siddharth would be playing an important role in the film, and that it would have shades of horror like his directorial debut 13B, there is no clarity on the same.

After the Akhil Akkineni starrer Hello, Vikram Kumar and Allu Arjun had been in talks for a long while, before the latter finally decided not to do the project as he was not happy with the script offered to him. The director has also been in talks with Tamil actor Suriya and Rana Daggubati for separate films, but right now, the focus is all on Nani’s project.