Vikram Kumar’s long wait comes to an end, thanks to Nani

It’s been close to a year since Vikram Kumar delivered his last film Hello. Ever since then, the director has gone from pole to post with his scripts, trying to fit it in and get going. Numerous conversations and discussions with Allu Arjun went in vain, with the actor not being happy with all the versions of the story that were presented to him. Finally, it looks like Allu Arjun is showing interest towards the Telugu remake of the recent Tamil blockbuster 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead. The remake rights of the film have been bagged by Dil Raju who will soon be bankrolling the film under his own banner.

But now, good things have come in search of Vikram Kumar, who has finalized his next film with Nani. The actor, who is now shooting for the sports drama Jersey, has signed up this film which will go on floors in February 2019. Nani came out with an official announcement on his Twitter page on Sunday, with a caption saying ‘Girls, this one’s for you’.

Vikram Kumar is currently carrying out the pre-production process for the film, with special attention to the casting. The makers are yet to zero in on a female lead and will be making official announcements in the forthcoming days.