Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa & Sarathkumar board the already star-studded Mani Ratnam production!

After the astounding success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Mani Ratnam decided to let his directional duties take a back seat as he is playing the waiting game for his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which will kick-start by next year. Meanwhile, the ace director has floated his next production venture which will be directed by Dhana Sekaran. And the latest news from the camp is that Mani Ratnam has brought together a plethora of actors for this film. A source from the production side tells us that Vikram Prabhu and the real life couple in Radikaa and Sarathkumar have come onboard the film, which already has GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh playing siblings.

The shoot for the film which is tentatively titled Vaanam Kottatum, will kick off in a couple of months. Both Aishwarya Rajesh and GVP, who are held up with many other projects, will be looking to free themselves up before they walk into the sets of this film.

Composer Govind Vasantha, who blew minds with his amazing music for 96, will be in charge of the music for this film as well. Earlier on, Mani Ratnam had plans to make this film on his own, but later changed minds and brought in his assistant as he wanted to give in his full attention to Ponniyin Selvan. This will be the third film that he is producing for his former assistant directors, after Dumm Dumm Dumm for Azhagam Perumal and Five Star for Susi Ganesan.