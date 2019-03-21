image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
English
Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa & Sarathkumar board the already star-studded Mani Ratnam production!

Regional

Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa & Sarathkumar board the already star-studded Mani Ratnam production!

Mani Ratnam's next production venture is tentatively titled Vaanam Kottatum

back
Aishwarya RajeshDhana SekaranGV PrakashMani RatnamPonniyin SelvanRadikaaSarathkumarVaanam KottatumVikram Prabhu
nextRam Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR gets the green signal in Telangana!

within