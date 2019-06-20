In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.53 pm June 20 2019, 8.53 pm

Sandalwood veteran Crazy Star V Ravichandran's younger son Vikram is all set to be seen in a film as a leading actor. This film is being directed by Sahana Murthy. Titled Trivikrama, it has the tagline ‘High Voltage Love Story’. It is being reported that the film will be an out-and-out romantic entertainer, which will see Vikram in a chocolate boy kind of role. Now, opening up about his new film, the actor has told the media that when people go to the theatre, they would be expecting to see Ravichandran’s son. But, while coming out, they would be talking about Vikram the actor.

Vikram also mentioned that if things had gone as planned, his debut film would have been Amar. “If things hadn’t gone awry, Abishek Ambareesh’s debut Amar would have been mine. When the film, which was then called Novemberalli Naanuu Avalu came to me, I was thrilled because it not only involved a great team, including director Nagashekar and a popular production house but it also meant it would get made on a big scale in all senses. But then, two months later, everything fell apart and Nagashekar changed the story to make it fit for Abishek’s debut,” Vikram told the media. He also mentioned in the interaction that he was searching for a story since then and he thought Trivikrama would be the perfect one for him.

“I heard at least 20-25 story narrations, looking for something that is in sync with the current trend in Sandalwood. I believe I have found it in Trivikrama, which is a love story. We want to launch a leading lady and are currently auditioning for the same,” he added. He further mentioned that he wants people to come to see Ravichndran’s son. And he added, “When they walk out, I would want them to remember Vikram the actor and not just the fact that I am a star's son.” We wish Vikram Ravichandran all the very best!