Vikram reveals the reason behind taking the commercial route!

Even today, Vikram is known as a perfect example of an actor more than a star. Though he started off his career by doing offbeat films, he has shifted lanes to a commercial route now by picking films which mostly cater to his mass image, and have a space for performance at the same time. However, deep inside him, Vikram still has the undying love to do films such as Pithamagan, Kasi and Sethu.

In one of his recent interviews, the actor has revealed the reason behind why he has gone the commercial way. Vikram has said that he is crazy about doing completely performance-oriented films, but they, unfortunately, don’t end up making money at the box office. Also, as his salary increased, he is not able to do those kinds of films as the budget too gets bigger.

His latest release Saamy Square has seen a decent opening at the box office, making the producers happy with the collections. As they have already sold the satellite and other rights for a good price before the release, they are able to scoop themselves out with a basic theatrical run. The actor is now on the brink of resuming the shoot for his next film with Rajesh M Selva.