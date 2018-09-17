Vikram sets eyes on Don’t Breathe remake

For quite a while, Chiyaan Vikram has shown interest towards a particular Hollywood film – Don’t Breathe. Initially, news floated around that the actor would be working on the remake with his Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar, but that died down. Now, it looks like his wish has finally bared fruit, as reports in the Tamil industry are suggesting that Vikram’s next film which is being produced by Kamal Haasan is indeed a remake of the gritty thriller helmed by Fede Alvarez. The new film is being directed by Rajesh M Selva with music by Ghibran.

Don’t Breathe is a story of three youngsters who get trapped inside the house of a blind man who has secrets that are hidden from the outside world. Vikram is said to be playing the role of the old man, while Akshara Haasan and Abi Mehdi form a pair who fall into his prey. Though reports first suggested that the Vishwaroopam actress Pooja Kumar is a part of the project, it has been dissed as a rumor now.

If things go as planned, Vikram would be wrapping up this film by the end of the year, after which he would begin working on Mahavir Karna, his upcoming big-budget period drama which will be shot in all Indian languages. He also has Gautham Menon’s action thriller Dhruva Natchatiram in hand, which has close to 40 days of shoot remaining.