Vikram squashes rumors on his next being a remake of Don’t Breathe!

Soon after the release of his Saamy Square and the launch event of his son Dhruv’s Varma, Vikram is all set to resume the shoot for his ongoing film with director Rajesh M Selva of Thoongavanam fame. Touted to be a fast-paced action thriller, the film’s shoot is taking place in Malaysia.

Right from the start, doubts have been prevailing that the film is a remake of the English thriller Don’t Breathe directed by Fede Alvarez. However, in a recent media interaction, the actor has brushed off the news as a rumour.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is bankrolling the film under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, with his own daughter Akshara Haasan playing an important role along with Abi Mehdi – actor Nasser’s son. Ghibran composes the music for this project.

Vikram also has Gautham Menon’s espionage thriller Dhruva Natchatiram in hand. With 40 days of shoot remaining, there is still no clarity on when the film will resume and see the light of the day. It better get done soon, because Vikram has to move on to his next – the mammoth period drama Mahavir Karna, a trilingual which will be made at a budget of 300 crores.