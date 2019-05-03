Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar & Gayatri commence their maiden production venture Aelay

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 7.25 pm May 03 2019, 7.25 pm

Pushkar and Gayatri are the only husband and wife director duo in India. Their films are quirky, different, intelligent and are naturally loved by the audience. Till date, they have directed films like Oram Po, Vaa Quarter Cutting and Vikram Vedha of which the third one Vikram Vedha was a major success featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and others. The film’s success has taken them to Bollywood now where they are directing the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha.

They will also be venturing into production, something they announced recently on social media. They have launched their production banner titled Wallwatcher Films and had stated that their focus is on stories and storytellers. In their subsequent post, the producer duo mentioned that they would be collaborating with Sashikanth of Y Not Studios for their first film. Today, the announcement about their maiden production venture has also come in.

The first project to roll out from Wallwatcher would be Aelay directed by Halitha Shameem who had earlier made the much-acclaimed Poovararam Peepi. She had also started her second film Sillu Karupatti which is yet to be released. The first look poster of Aelay was an interesting one with the font of the Tamil alphabets Aelay morphing as the wheels of a bicycle. Aelay will star Samuthirakani, Manikandan with Theni Easwar handling the camera and Kaber Vasuki in charge of the music. Pushkar and Gayatri stated that the script made them laugh out so much at the same time bringing a lump in their throat. The shoot begins from Friday. We wish the team the best!