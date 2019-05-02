Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar & Gaythri venture into production and float a new banner!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 8.13 pm May 02 2019, 8.13 pm

Writers and directors Pushkar & Gayathri are well known for their unique style of movies. This couple entered movies with the 2007 movie Oram Po and followed it up with the quirky comedy Va - Quarter Cutting. Their biggest hit till date - Vikram Vedha, released in 2017 and had Vijay Sethupathi & Madhavan in the lead. This cat-and-mouse gangster saga became one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Kollywood. Now, we have an interesting news about this couple. They have announced that they would soon be venturing into the field of production and have started their own production house!

The couple announced this news through a tweet earlier on Thursday and also revealed the name of their banner. Named Wallwatcher Films, the company's logo is a rather simple and catchy one! They also posted another tweet stating that they had ventured into production. it turns out that some years back, they heard some interesting scripts from talented youngsters but couldn't venture into production then as they did not have the resources nor the bandwidth. With everything in place now, they want to jump into production. The post also reveals that they will reveal details of their first project on Friday!

We're excited to embark on a new adventure! The launch of our production house: 'Wallwatcher Films'. Our focus will be on stories and storytellers. Twitter: @wallwatcherfilm Insta: Wallwatcher Films Details of our first production coming up tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/Md8jUEHgTm — Pushkar&Gayatri (@PushkarGayatri) May 2, 2019

Following the massive success of Vikram Vedha, there were reports that the movie is also to be remade in Hindi. Y Not Studios, which produced Saala Khadoos (Hindi version of Irudhi Suttru) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (Hindi version of Kalayana Samayal Saadham) are said to be co-producing this Hindi version of Vikram Vedha too, along with Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios. However, an official statement regarding the status of this project is awaited! We just can't wait to see what the first project from Wallwatcher Films is going to be! Stay tuned!