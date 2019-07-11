In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.20 pm July 11 2019, 11.20 pm

Not many actors turn down offers that sound stellar. But there are some - like our 53-year-old head turner Chiyaan Vikram - who can turn down offers even from Hollywood, that too in style. The actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming action thriller Kadaram Kondan, was reportedly offered a role in a Hollywood action flick starring Canadian star Keanu Reeves. However, he chose to turn it down and now has explained his decision, the role he was offered did not have the scope that could justify his involvement.

“Hollywood keeps offering small roles to big stars in India and Asia to capitalise on the huge market here, but the actors should be careful not to succumb to their tactics,” said Vikram, talking about his decision. He also took the opportunity to remind the audience how they had been bitterly disappointed over the minuscule role that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had in the Leonardo DiCaprio movie - The Great Gatsby. Vikram may be the first biggie to vocalise how Hollywood does indeed use big Asian names in their productions. Memorably, Thai action star Tony Jaa of the Ong-bak series had acted in the Fast and Furious 7; only, the popular star appeared in hardly 15 minutes and the audience could barely have the time to even register his face because he features only in 2 stunt scenes. Asians who were not Fast... franchise stars had been bitterly disappointed over this undersized role that Tony Jaa featured in.

Vikram, who will begin shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s thriller from the last week of July, recently confirmed that he would be a part of Mani Ratnam's much-awaited multi-starrer, the adaptation of the epic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. Kadaram Kondan, which is produced by Kamal Haasan, also has Akshara Haasan, Lena and Yogi Babu in major roles. The action thriller will hit the screens on July 19.