Vikram’s 300-crore epic Mahavir Karna is just weeks away from the start!

Following the Baahubali franchise, many filmmakers across India have found their mojo in period films. While there are already close to 6 projects announced up north, the south is getting ready with films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Very soon, Chiyaan Vikram will start shooting for his own period drama Mahavir Karna, which is touted to be made at a budget of 300 crores. The new film is based on Mahabharata’s iconic character Karna and will feature actors and technicians from across the nation.

On Monday, the project was officially up and running, as the makers organized a ritual pooja at the Padmanabha temple in Trivandrum. Though Vikram could not attend the function due to his commitments for his upcoming action thriller Kadaram Kondan, actor Suresh Gopi and director RS Vimal were present along with few other members of the crew. While the script and set work will now be set in motion, the shoot will go on floors in the first half of 2019.

Once he completes Kadaram Kondan, Vikram will take some time to beef up his body in order to fit into the role right. Mahavir Karna ends the long wait for the actor, who has badly wanted to do a period film ever since his Karikalan got dropped due to financial reasons.