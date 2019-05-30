Vikram's Kadaram Kondan 90% completed, makers to announce a release date soon!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 10.04 pm May 30 2019, 10.04 pm

Chiyaan Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan has been the talk of the town for a while now, ever since the film’s first look was out. The film was kicked into production early last year and fans have been wondering when the release date of the film would be announced. Produced under the joint collaboration of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and R. Ravindran’s Trident Arts banners, the movie has completed 90% of its making, our sources say.

This film is being directed by Rajesh M Selva and music is by Ghibran. It will see Vikram in an intense look and this sure has made fans even more excited!

Talking to us, our source revealed, “The producer of the film - Kamal sir visited the sets of Kadaram Kondan today, to congratulate the team on the last day of the shoot. 90% of the film is completed and the makers will announce the release date very soon.” This sure is good news for all Vikram fans! The post-production work is expected to start soon and fans sure might get to see the trailer in the coming days. Shruti Haasan has rendered a song in this film and Akshara Haasan will be seen in the film's cast. This movie also has Nasser’s son Abi Mehdi Hassan in the cast.

Meanwhile, Vikram has another spy film Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon. The film has been delayed for a really long time and fans are eagerly waiting for it. The actor is also teaming up with director Ajay Gnanamuthu for an action thriller. Chiyaan has reportedly also signed up for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan and will begin shooting for it only after he is done shooting for this Ajay Gnanamuthu film. It looks like the actor is set to have a great year ahead and his fans can’t seem to be able to wait any longer to see him on the big screens!