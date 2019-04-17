image
  3. Regional
Vikram's Kadaram Kondan making video is full of Charm, Swag and Style!

Regional

Vikram's Kadaram Kondan BTS video is full of charm, swag and style!

On Chiyaan Vikram's birthday, the crew of his upcoming film Kadaram Kondan released a BTS video with the actor in focus, to wish him on his special day.

back
Akshara HaasanChiyaan VikramKadaram KondaanKamal HaasanRaj Kamal Films InternationalRajesh M SelvaTrending In South
nextVishnuvardhan memorial to now come up in Mysuru, High Court passes order!

within