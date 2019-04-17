Vikram's Kadaram Kondan BTS video is full of charm, swag and style!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 3.38 pm April 17 2019, 3.38 pm

17th of April is an important day for movie buffs, as it marks the birthday of the National Award winner Chiyaan Vikram. To commemorate this, the crew of his upcoming film Kadaram Kondan has released a BTS video of the film with the actor in focus, to wish him on his special day. This film directed by Rajesh M Selva is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International and features Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan as the female lead.

Kadaram Kondan is a thriller and most of the shoot happened in Malaysia. The making video of the film has the hard working and the committed hero in various moods. The footage opens with Chiyaan Vikram standing facing away from the camera, as he appears to be looking at a building landscape. He very slowly gets ready for the shot in a stylish suit with a salt and pepper beard. With an ultimate swag, he lifts the rifle and the photographer Venkatram loses no time in capturing it. The entire unit of Kadaram Kondan appears to be sharing a light moment with the actor. There are animated discussions about a shot wherein director Rajesh M Selva, Vikram and a few others are involved.

Happiest birthday to our own #ChiyaanVikram! ❤️ The energy u bring in to the crew & the positivity u transform to the project is amazing!Looking forward for more such collaborations in future.. 😉👍🏼Wishing u a very successful and promising years ahead my dear KK! ❤️#KadaramKondan pic.twitter.com/y6KG1pokhM — RMS (@RajeshMSelva) April 16, 2019

The video also shows Vikram taking into custody a young guy while sporting a vest that says Polis. While all these appear to be inside a set, the unit is also seen moving to an outdoor locale. There are quite a few shots of the actor in various getups, one of it includes him showing off his bronze chiselled torso replete with tattoos. In a particular shot, he is also seen handcuffed. As the video suggests, Vikram is full of charm, style, swag and is terrific. Wishing the actor a very happy birthday!