Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan may hit the screens in April

Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller Kadaram Kondan, which caught the attention of the audience thanks to its awesome posters which have hit the marquee so far, is getting closer to the wrap-up stage. The entire team recently got together for a gala dinner to celebrate the successful completion of their last two schedules in Malaysia and Chennai. With only a song left to be canned, the film is en route to hit the screens in April 2019.

Fans can get an idea of the film’s storyline on the 15th of January, when the teaser will make it to YouTube. According to sources, Kadaram Kondan will roll out as an action-packed ride that will throw light on some Tamil history dating back to the Chola dynasty.

Major shoot schedule of #KadaramKondan is over & our crew had one amazing dinner night to celebrate schedule wrap. We are left with just one more song and a few patch works. 😍#ChiyaanVikram #KKTeaserFromJan15@ikamalhaasan @tridentarts @SoundharyaRavi1#SrinivasReddy @muzik247 pic.twitter.com/mcnx4GxaNS — RMS (@RajeshMSelva) January 9, 2019

Kadaram Kondan is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International, in association with Trident Arts. Rajesh M Selva, who made his directorial debut with Thoongavanam, is taking up the same role here as well. Apart from Vikram, the film has Akshara Haasan and Nasser’s son Abi Mehdi Hassan in the cast. Music composer Ghibran, who is on a purple patch after his mind-boggling work in Ratsasan, will be looking to continue the same in this film too.