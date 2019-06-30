In Com Staff June 30 2019, 4.06 pm June 30 2019, 4.06 pm

Chiyaan Vikram’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next titled Kadaram Kondan. This film stars Vikram in the lead, along with Akshara Haasan and veteran actor Nasser's son Abi Hassan in vital roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Trident Arts, this movie is being directed by Rajesh M. Selva of Thoongavanam fame. The shoot for the film has already been wrapped up and Vikram has even finished dubbing for it. Now, our sources close to the film have informed us that the makers are planning to release the film on July 19! Isn’t that great news?

According to our sources, “Since the post-production work of the film has been going at the correct pace, the film is expected to see a release on July 19." As additional information, the makers have officially announced that the film's trailer will be releasing on July 3, which is just three days away. This surely will make Vikram fans extremely happy. Shruti Haasan has rendered a song in this film and music has been scored by Ghibran. Makers have already released a look from the film and fans have not been able to stop raving about it! The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, marks the first time collaboration of Vikram and Rajesh M Selva. Kadaram Kondan has cinematography by Srinivas R. Gutha and editing by Praveen KL. The film also has a motivational song sung by Vikram.

Meanwhile, Vikram has a few other films lined up namely c He also has an action thriller with director Ajay Gnanamuthu. It is also being reported that he has also been signed up for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan and will begin shooting for it only after he is done shooting for this Ajay Gnanamuthu film.