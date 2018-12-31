Vikram’s long delayed Dhruva Natchatiram will resume in January!

After a really long wait, Chiyaan Vikram’s espionage thriller Dhruva Natchatiram is all set to have its final schedule rolling by the middle of January. Director Gautham Menon and team will be canning many important talkie and action portions in this two-week schedule, after which the film will move into the post-production stage.

Vikram, who is currently getting done with the shoot for his action flick Kadaram Kondan, will be moving into the sets of Dhruva Natchatiram with an intent to get it done as soon as possible so that he can get started with his prep for his upcoming period drama, Mahavir Karna.

Dhruva Natchatiram, which actually started shoot in 2017, is a high-budget spy thriller that has been shot across various countries such as Georgia, Russia, New York, Europe and India. Apart from Vikram, it stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Parthiepan and others. Right from the start, the film faced a long list of issues including both financial and location-based turmoil. With artists and technicians walking out and Gautham Menon getting entangled with his other projects, it became increasingly hard to get done with the shoot. However, the makers are hopeful that they can finish it off by the end of January and look to bring the film to the screens by the second quarter of 2019.