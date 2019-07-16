In Com Staff July 16 2019, 4.31 pm July 16 2019, 4.31 pm

Director Vijay Chandar has made two films. The first one was with Simbu called Vaalu, which had a much-delayed production and release. The second film was Sketch with Chiyaan Vikram and Tamannaah but unfortunately, this also was not well received. His third film is with Vijay Sethupathi, titled Sanga Thamizhan, for which the team is shooting right now in Karaikudi, in Tamil Nadu. While shooting for the film, Vijay Chandar had his fanboy moment when he met Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in Karaikudi, who was there on some work-related commitment.

Expressing his excitement on his social media page, Vijay shared a picture of himself with the Lagaan hero, saying that sometimes unexpected dreams also come true. Seeing the picture with the note, his followers were under the impression that Aamir Khan had been roped in for Sanga Thamizhan and many started asking questions on the same. These days, Bollywood stars working in Tamil films has become plausible and when Vijay Sethupathi is featured in a film, there is a very high likelihood for stars from other industries featuring alongside him.

Take a look at Vijay Chandar's tweet here:

Some time unexpected dreams come true love u Amir Sir 😘❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/n42ooo6ul8 — vijay chandar (@vijayfilmaker) July 12, 2019

However, Vijay was quick to respond saying that Aamir is not in Sanga Thamizhan. He stated, “I am a huge fan of Aamir Khan sir. When I heard that he was in Karaikudi for some work, I wanted to meet him. It was indeed a memorable occasion for me to have met the actor and talked to him, although it’s just for a few minutes. He also obliged me with a photograph!” About Sanga Thamizhan’s progress, Vijay said that it is going on as per the schedule and that he is very excited to be working with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who is doing dual roles in his film, for the first time. Vijay further explained, “The role that Vijay Sethupathi does in Sanga Thamizhan will be new for him and he has not done such a character in his films earlier!" This film, which also stars Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj, has music by Vivek-Mervin.