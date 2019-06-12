In Com Staff June 12 2019, 5.04 pm June 12 2019, 5.04 pm

Produced by Kalpataru Pictures, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu (Order to shoot and catch) is scheduled for a June 14th release. This film is directed by Ramprakash Rayappa, who has films like Thamizhukku Enn Ondrai Azhuthavum with Nakul and Pokkiri Raja with Jiiva, under his credit. His third directorial is Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, which features Vikranth, Mysskin, and Suseenthiran in the lead. This film stars Athulya Ravi as the leading lady. During one of their recent promotional interviews, Vikranth and Mysskin opened up on why they came on-board, despite them not wanting to do the film at the beginning.

Vikranth’s last Tamil film was Nenjil Thunivirundhaal, in 2017 and, after two years, he will be seen in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. In a recent interview, he explained how he became a part of SPU despite not wanting to do it initially. “Honestly, I did not want to act in Suttu Pidikka Utharavu because it is a multi-starrer. It is not that I am against multi-starrers, but I have done a few such films in the recent past and did not want to be typecast in another such movie. Also, I was busy with my solo hero film Bakrid. However, when director Ramprakash Rayappa narrated the story, within ten minutes, I changed my mind and decided I wanted to do this film for sure,” stated Vikranth.