Vikranth is an actor known for his roles in films like Paandia Naadu, Thaakka Thaakka, Kavan, Thondan, Gethu, and the recently released Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. Although he is talented, it is sad that he is yet to get a good break in Tamil films. Looks like the scenario is going to change for the actor with the release of his upcoming film Bakrid where a camel named Sara plays an important role. In Tamil film industry, this is the first time a camel has been trained to essay an important role in a film. And Vikranth feels that Sara will be the soul of Bakrid.
Bakrid is directed by Subu Jagadeesan of Sigai fame and has also done the cinematography for the film which is bankrolled by M10 Productions. Music of Bakrid is composed by D Imman. Talking fondly about the film Vikranth says, “I am in the industry for more than a decade. But in my career, I have not come across a story such as Bakrid. I play a farmer and the story is about my bonding with the camel which strays into my life. I am glad that I took up this film and I am sure it is going to give me the right break in my career.”
Apparently, the team had to do a lot of work procuring Sara from Rajasthan and training it. About this, Vikranth elaborates, “Producer went through a lot of procedures in getting the camel from Rajasthan which took almost eight months. Later we had to train her and it took a month to become friendly with her. We also had one hundred days of deadline to return the camel back to Rajasthan. I can very proudly say that we have not used a single CG shot to showcase Sara. We also submitted our bound script to the animal welfare board to get a No Objection certificate from them”. Bakrid is a travel story which is shot in various locations including Chennai Manali, Maharashtra, Pune, Rajasthan, and Goa. While Vasundhara Kashyap essays Vikranth’s pair, Bollywood actor Rohit Pathak, and Baby Shrutika play crucial roles.Read More