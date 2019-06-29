In Com Staff June 29 2019, 3.16 pm June 29 2019, 3.16 pm

Vikranth is an actor known for his roles in films like Paandia Naadu, Thaakka Thaakka, Kavan, Thondan, Gethu, and the recently released Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. Although he is talented, it is sad that he is yet to get a good break in Tamil films. Looks like the scenario is going to change for the actor with the release of his upcoming film Bakrid where a camel named Sara plays an important role. In Tamil film industry, this is the first time a camel has been trained to essay an important role in a film. And Vikranth feels that Sara will be the soul of Bakrid.

Bakrid is directed by Subu Jagadeesan of Sigai fame and has also done the cinematography for the film which is bankrolled by M10 Productions. Music of Bakrid is composed by D Imman. Talking fondly about the film Vikranth says, “I am in the industry for more than a decade. But in my career, I have not come across a story such as Bakrid. I play a farmer and the story is about my bonding with the camel which strays into my life. I am glad that I took up this film and I am sure it is going to give me the right break in my career.”