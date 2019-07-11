Others

Sania Mirza's baby boy Izhaan is a spitting image of his mother, pictures inside!

Bollywood

Forbes Highest Paid Celebrity list 2019: Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star to bag a spot!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AmbiliAndroid Kunjappan ver 5.25BaburajBhagath ManuelBijibalD SreekumarfinalsJack and JillJinnJoothanKuttan PillaMamukkoyaMC JoesphPauly ValsanRajisha VijayanSanthosh VarmaSantosh SivanShivarathriSiddarth BharathanSoubin ShahirSudhir KaramanaSurabhi LakshmiSuraj VenjaramooduTrending In SouthVikruthiVincy
nextSeenu Ramasamy's Kanne Kalaimane gets an international recognition!

within