In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.20 pm July 11 2019, 9.20 pm

A couple of months ago, Keralites were delighted at the prospects of seeing popular comedians Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu together in an upcoming movie, which has been aptly titled Vikruthi (mischief). The first look of the movie was launched recently and the news is that the last schedule shooting will commence on June 19, essentially putting the movie right on time for its slated release. The shooting for this family drama was to be completed within 40 days in locations around Kochi and reports indicate that the shooting will be wrapped up within the stipulated time frame. Apart from Soubin and Suraj, the film also features actors like Mamukkoya, Baburaj, reality TV star Vincy, Bhagath Manuel, Sudhir Karamana, Surabhi Lakshmi and Pauly Valsan.

Director MC Joesph and this movie's script-writer are both debutantes and the story is based on true events. D Sreekumar is producing Vikruthi with Ganesh Kumar and Lakshmi Warrier under the banner of Cut 2 Create Pictures. The music is from Bijibal and the lyrics are penned by Santhosh Varma. The tagline of the movie - It happens - indicates that the audience may expect to see the protagonists traversing through comical, though realistic incidents - something that seasoned actors like Soubin and Suraj can portray with deceptive ease. Fahadh Faasil released the first look of the movie on his official Facebook page.