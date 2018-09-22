Village Rockstars to the Oscars: Beats all competition to represent India at the Academy Awards

The Film Federation of India announced on Saturday that Rima Das directed Assamese film Village Rockstars is going to be the film representing India at the Oscars next year. A jury headed by producer Rajendra Singh Babu chose Rockstars over other contenders like Raazi, Padmaavat Hichki, October, Love Sonia, Gulabjaam, Mahanati, Pihu, Kadvi Hawa, Bhogda, Revaa, Bioscopewala, Manto, 102 Not out, Padman, Bhayanakam, Ajji, Nude and Gali Guliiyan. Rockstars is the story of a 10-year-old girl living in a remote village in Assam and her fight against stereotypes. It looks at how she overcomes all odds to pursue her dream of owning a guitar and forming a rock band.

Village Rockstars premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival globally and saw an Indian premiere at the Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival in October last year. The film has traveled to more than 70 international and national film festivals and won 44 awards which include four National Awards for best location, sound recording, editing and child artiste (Bhanita Das) respectively.

Great to see India finally sending films that may truly stand a chance at the Oscars. However, it will be up to the financial might of showcasing the film to the many voters at the Academy Awards that may eventually turn the tide in its favour. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on 24 February 2019 but before that don't miss the film in theatres in India on 28 September 2018.