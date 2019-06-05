In Com Staff June 05 2019, 8.56 pm June 05 2019, 8.56 pm

Directed by Ashraf Hamza, the Malayalam movie Thamasha released in the theatres recently and since then the word-of-mouth for the film has been pretty good. Actor Vinay Forrt, who plays the lead in this film, is said to have floored the audience with his realistic acting and perfect persona. We see Vinay playing a teacher once again in this film but the actor revealed in a recent interview that he wanted this character to not be the same as the one he played in Premam. Talking to a leading portal, Vinay said that the biggest challenge was to not all be similar to the professor character he played in Premam.

“That was the biggest challenge. I was conscious that it should not at all be similar to the Vimal Sir character I played in Premam. There were some similarities – like a complex about his thinning hairline and an interest in a woman teacher. However, I was determined that it should not look like I was repeating my performance from Premam,” Vinay told the media. Though Thamasha is essentially a romantic comedy, the film manages to hold a deeper meaning and is somewhat a lesson towards the evils of body shaming. Talking about this, Vinay said, “I have been body shamed since I was 15, for my thinning hairline. Even words like ‘kashandi’ (bald head) would hurt. We don’t have control over our looks. It is very wrong to mock someone for it.” He also added saying that the women have it worse, especially in the film industry. “Women actors have it worse. They are fat shamed, their body parts are made fun of. Yeah, maybe most people have opinions about others’ bodies, but you don’t say that in a public platform!” he told the media.