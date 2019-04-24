Vinay Rajkumar's next to be with director and music composer Ravi Basrur

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 6.20 pm April 24 2019, 6.20 pm

Fans have been waiting to hear about Vinay Rajkumar’s next project ever since he was last seen in Ananthu v/s Nusrath. It is already known that the actor is busy with his Graamayana, directed by Devanuru Chandru. Now, the latest that we hear is that Vinay’s next will be directed by Ravi Basrur and will be bankrolled by NS Rajkumar. Ravi Basrur is a music composer and director. Our sources have also informed us that the official announcement will be made on Vinay’s birthday, which is on May 7.

Our sources revealed, “The main reason Vinay, Ravi and the producer came together for this project is because of the script. Although Vinay is very choosy about his scripts, the actor felt this was a perfect project for him. The story has also been liked a lot by the actor’s father, Raghavendra Rajkumar. Now, we will wait for an official announcement on this, which is probably going to be made on Vinay’s birthday on May 7.” This project is touted to be a commercial one, and sources inform us that it is very apt for the actor.

This will be the third project of producer Rajkumar and director Ravi Basrur where they will be working together. The duo has previously come together for Kataka and they also have an upcoming project titled Girmit. Vinay joining hands with this talented duo is sure to create magic on the screen. Let’s wait and see how this one turns out to be! Stay tuned for more updates.