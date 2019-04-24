  3. Regional
Vinay Rajkumar's next to be with director and music composer Ravi Basrur

Regional

Vinay Rajkumar's next to be with director and music composer Ravi Basrur

Vinay’s next will be directed by Ravi Basrur and will be bankrolled by NS Rajkumar.

back
Ananthu v/s NusrathDevanuru Chandru​Girmit​GraamayanaKatakaNS RajkumarRaghavendra RajkumarRavi BasrurVinay Rajkumar
nextDirector Bala’s associate Nandhan Subbarayan to make his debut with a crime thriller

within