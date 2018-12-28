Vinaya Vidheya Rama Trailer is OTT but Ram Charan makes it watchable

The trailer of mega power star Ram Charan’s upcoming Sankranthi release Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by DVV Movies, was launched on Thursday night at the grand pre-release event of the film. The trailer is high on action and makes it clear that VVR will be an over the top mass action entertainer with family-based sentiments, powerful villains, unbelievable punchlines and an all-conquering hero. Telugu cinema buffs don’t have any doubts over the kind of film that Boyapati Sreenu makes, given his earlier track record; this trailer just reiterates his penchant for loud mass entertainers.

Ram Charan calls the villains ‘junk’ in one of the many action scenes shown in the trailer and claims that none of them has been trained properly. He looks super toned and fit and is extremely convincing in this robust avatar. He also proudly says that he won over death during his birth itself. Popular Tamil actors Sneha and Prashanth are also given a scene or two in the trailer while Vivek Oberoi returns to the South as the lead villain after his turn in Ajith’s Vivegam in 2017. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score for the trailer is as typical as it gets and he contrasts his tone depending on the action - family-oriented nature of the scenes.

VVR will release on January 11th and is expected by RC fans to repeat the Rangasthalam magic.