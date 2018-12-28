image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vinaya Vidheya Rama Trailer is OTT but Ram Charan makes it watchable

Regional

Vinaya Vidheya Rama Trailer is OTT but Ram Charan makes it watchable

LmkLmk   December 28 2018, 8.17 pm
back
Boyapati SreenuEntertainmentRam CharanregionalVinaya Vidheya Rama
nextAdangamaru is all set to cross Maari 2; the team parties!
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh climbs roofs in search of stars!

#MeToo: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan teaches son Aryan Khan about respect

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath: The comic shares his first wedding video