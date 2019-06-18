In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.29 am June 18 2019, 1.29 am

Having entered the cinema industry as a dancer with fire dance being his speciality, Vinayakan is now one of the most sought after actors not just in Mollywood but also other language movies. An acclaimed actor, music director, and singer, Vinayakan has often gotten into the spotlight for not the right reasons too. Recently, he was in the spotlight for his casteist remarks after the Lok Sabha elections were announced. Now, he seems to have gotten into yet another mess after an activist has alleged that Vinayakan had abused her.

An activist and a poet - Muruduladevi Sasidharan, from Kottayam, has put up a Facebook post revealing her past unsavoury experience with Vinayakan. In the post, she has mentioned that she would definitely watch Vinayakan's latest movie Thottappan and also support the person who was shamed based on his caste and would also campaign against these issues. She has added that she would stand by the Vinayakan who was racially attacked but would always condemn the person who objectified the female body and assaulted her. The post also mentions that when she had invited him to attend a program, he had asked her to sleep with him. She also added that before this incident, she had had a lot of respect for the Vinayakan who had stood by women when a fellow actress was kidnapped and assaulted. Following this incident, now it has come to light that this activist has lodged a Police complaint against Vinayakan for assaulting her over the phone.