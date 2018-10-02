Violinist Balabhaskar dies week after accident that killed his baby girl

The talented singer-violinist Balabhaskar, seriously injured in a car accident in Kerala last week, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram early Tuesday morning. A popular face in southern cinema Bala had already lost his two-year-old baby girl to the accident when the family's car hit a tree post the driver losing control. Balabhaskar died at around 1 am after a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. His wife Lakshmi and the driver are still recovering in hospital.

The 40-year-old violinist and his family were on their way back from a pilgrimage, they had gone visiting a temple in Thrissur. Ironically the family had made the trip to pay their respects as little Tejaswini Bala was born after 15 years of marriage, said sources close to the family.

According to the local police, the accident took place at the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram around 4.30 am. The driver is believed to have lost control after he slept off on the wheel. The couple's daughter was declared dead in hospital.

Balabhaskar had gone through a surgery for the multiple injuries he suffered in the accident. Reports say that the last rites would take place later today in Thiruvananthapuram. Bala's body will be kept at a Thiruvananthapuram college, his alma mater, for fans to pay their last respects. A young achiever himself, Balabhaskar became famous as a 17-year-old, when he composed music for a Malayalam film Mangalya Pallak . Since then he had scored music for several films.