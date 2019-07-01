In Com Staff July 01 2019, 8.44 pm July 01 2019, 8.44 pm

After much speculations, Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam 1992 was launched on June 15th with an official puja. The film is touted to be a period drama and stars Rana alongside Sai Pallavi. Bigwigs like Venkatesh, Naveen Yerneni, Mohan Cherukuri, Y Ravi Shankar, Sahu Garapati, MLA Gottipati Ravi and others, too, attended the puja ceremony. The first schedule of the film was shot in a rural part of Telangana. Now, reports state that the first schedule has been wrapped up! Now, that is some lightning fast work, right? Reportedly, the first schedule was a tiny one and thus could be wrapped up so fast. Now, in a few days, the makers will commence the lengthy second schedule for the film.

As per the reports, the film’s first schedule kick-started a few days ago in a village named Dharipally in Telangana. The second schedule details will be announced soon. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s Telangana, the film is based on real-life incidents and is said to carry a lot of social messages in the script. Rana is, reportedly, going to play the role of a political leader, while Sai goes from being a lovelorn simpleton to an angry Naxalite. Reports also state that the script is full of socio-political commentary. Bollywood actress Tabu will too is a part of this film.